Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Deutsche Boerse shares up 2% after ISS deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Deutsche Boerse traded 2.1% higher on Wednesday morning after the German stock exchange operator announced a $1.8 billion purchase for an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

The deal makes good on a promise by Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer to grow through acquisitions after his bid to acquire the Milan stock exchange failed over the summer.

Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up