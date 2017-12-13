FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse Xetra trading platform functioning again - website
#Market News
December 13, 2017 / 8:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse Xetra trading platform functioning again - website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Exchange operator reported brief disruption before market open

* Disruption didn’t affect start of normal trade (Updates with resumption of functioning)

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, experienced a short disruption on its Xetra trading platform early on Wednesday, but trading started as normal at 0800 GMT.

Deutsche Boerse was not immediately available to explain the disruption, which surfaced around 0715 GMT with a notice on its website. That notice was removed about 30 minutes later.

Such short-lived disruptions occur from time to time. Wednesday’s difficulty did not spill over into the start of normal trade. The DAX index of 30 major companies opened down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
