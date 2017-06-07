FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Cannon for loan sales
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Cannon for loan sales

Kristen Haunss

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank’s New York loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.

Cannon, who was previously a salesperson at Barclays, will start at Deutsche Bank in July, reporting to Alex Bici, head of par loan sales, North America, the sources said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Cannon steps into the role that will be vacated by Liz Bodisch, who, as LPC previously reported, is moving to the loan trading team from the sales group. In her new position she will report to Mike Weir, head of par loan trading, North America.

Bodisch, who has been a senior salesperson at Deutsche Bank for about seven years, is expected to move teams after Cannon starts.

The bank has also hired Garret Rowan, who will join as a vice president on the loan trading desk later this month, from US Bank’s loan trading desk. He also reports to Weir. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.