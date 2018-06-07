FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 9:27 PM / in an hour

Deutsche must face breach of duty claims over 401(k) plan - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A U.S. unit of Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG must face claims that it breached its duties to its 401(k) plan participants by selecting the bank’s own high-cost and poorly performing mutual funds for the plan, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield rejected a motion by Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp, the plan’s manager, to dispose of breach of fiduciary duty claims in a class action lawsuit, saying facts are in dispute that need to be determined at trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sPNDeb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
