FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche hires Duynstee for Benelux corporate finance
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 4:18 PM / in 21 days

Deutsche hires Duynstee for Benelux corporate finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Maurits Duynstee as head of corporate finance for the Benelux region.

Duynstee will join in January after a period of gardening leave, according to a memo to staff seen by IFR. Duynstee joins from ING, where he was head of wholesale banking in the Netherlands and global co-head of corporate finance. He previously worked at ABN AMRO.

He will report to Alasdair Warren, head of corporate finance in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and will join Deutsche’s EMEA corporate finance council and global M&A council. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.