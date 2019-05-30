MOVES- Deutsche Bank hires Macchia for loan sales

NEW YORK, May 30 (LPC) - Deutsche Bank has hired Mike Macchia as a director in leveraged loan sales.

Macchia, who was previously an executive director in loan sales at Nomura, will join Deutsche Bank in New York reporting to Alex Bici, head of loan sales for North America.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the hire.

A Nomura spokesperson could not immediately comment.

Prior to joining Nomura, Macchia worked at GE Capital, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra)