Judge tosses fair housing lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, Ocwen

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a lawsuit by a group of fair housing organizations accusing Deutsche Bank National Trust and Ocwen Financial Services of racial discrimination by not properly maintaining foreclosed homes in minority neighborhoods.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber rejected the groups’ allegations of U.S. Fair Housing Act (FHA) violations, saying the act generally applies to discrimination in real estate sales or rentals, not maintenance of properties.

