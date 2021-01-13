DHL Express in 'good shape' to keep distributing vaccines, CEO says

(Reuters) - DHL Express, subsidiary of Deutsche Post, is in good shape to continue distributing COVID-19 vaccines, its CEO John Pearson said on Tuesday.
DHL Express has supplied 10 European countries with COVID-19 vaccine, putting it in the forefront of efforts to roll out the shot from Pfizer and BioNTech that was the first to gain approval from regulators.
Reporting by Doug Busvine, Victoria Waldersee, editing by Louise Heavens
