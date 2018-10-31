FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German regulator says to hold off approving any hike in letter postage

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A German regulator said it was putting off a decision on any increases in the postage price of letters in Germany until at least early next year, which means that Deutsche Post cannot currently ask for approval to charge its customers more.

“We have to take this step because Deutsche Post has not provided sufficient evidence of changes to its costs and savings as a consequence of restructuring,” Federal Networks Agency President Jochen Homann said in a statement on Wednesday.

The regulator said current postage levels would remain in effect until new ones were approved, which would likely happen in the first half of 2019.

