FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 18, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL said it was raising the price of shipping packages of books and other goods in response to rising transport costs and volumes.

Effective July 1, prices will rise to 1.20 euros ($1.42) from 1 euro for the shipment of up to 0.5 kg (1.1 lb) of books and to 1.70 euros from 1.65 euros for up to 1 kg of books, it said in a statement on Friday.

It said the price of sending up to 0.5 kg of other goods would also rise, to 2.20 euros from 1.90 euros, but would be offset by an increase in discounts.

It said the price hike was the first for the shipment of books and other goods since 2013. ($1 = 0.8468 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.