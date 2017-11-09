Deutsche Post CEO relaxed on talk of govt stake sale

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL is not concerned over whether the German government might sell down its stake in the postal and logistics group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“Germany has always approached privatisations with the interest of the company in mind. We are relaxed,” he told journalists after the group reported third quarter results.

A source told Reuters earlier this week that if the government were to think about selling off stakes, then Deutsche Post shares would be sold ahead of Deutsche Telekom because Deutsche Post is less sensitive to national security concerns.

The government owns 20.9 percent of Deutsche Post via state development bank KfW. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)