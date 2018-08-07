FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
August 7, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Post customers more worried about hard Brexit than trade wars -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL’s customers are more worried about that Britain is heading for a hard Brexit than the prospect of a trade war and are already shifting operations, the German postal and logistic group’s CEO said on Tuesday.

“Customers are starting to move operations from the UK to mainland Europe. That’s more imminent than... a trade war,” Deutsche Post DHL CEO Frank Appel told analysts after the group published second quarter results.

He said Brexit could even bring benefits for Deutsche Post, because there could be a business opportunity in helping customers manage the increased complexity and costs as a result.

“We are not dependent on one region or trade lane, we are really global,” he added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.