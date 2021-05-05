CORRECTED-Deutsche Post DHL hikes outlook again on ecommerce boom

(Corrects paragraph 3 operating profit to 1.9 billion)

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post raised its financial outlook again on Wednesday after more than tripling its operating earnings in the first quarter, predicting that ecommerce will keep booming and global trade will rebound.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world’s biggest logistics companies, lifted its operating profit forecast to more than 6.7 billion euros ($8.05 billion) in 2021, and more than 7 billion in 2023. It previously forecast more than 5.6 billion for 2021.

First quarter operating profit jumped to 1.9 billion euros on revenues up an organic 26% at 18.9 billion. ($1=0.8319 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)