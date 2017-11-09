FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post eyes strong Christmas, confirms 2017 earnings goal
November 9, 2017 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Post eyes strong Christmas, confirms 2017 earnings goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL Group confirmed its earnings traget for 2017, saying it expected a strong Christmas period, as it reported a 10.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday.

The company reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 834 million euros ($968 million), against analyst expectations for 841 million in a Reuters poll.

It stuck to a target for 2017 EBIT of around 3.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8619 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

