Industrials
July 7, 2020 / 4:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Post reports strong results, to pay staff bonus

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG reported a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said it would pay its 500,000 employees a 300 euro ($339) bonus as a reward for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world’s biggest post and freight companies, has been handling a big increase in parcel shipments during the pandemic, although its global freight business has been hit by the slowdown in the global economy.

$1 = 0.8852 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below