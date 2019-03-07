Deutsche Post sees profit hike in 2019, no sign of slowdown

BONN, Germany, March 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL Group said a restructuring programme in its German post and parcel division will help boost profits this year and it sees no sign that global trade is slowing despite rising geopolitical tensions.

The German postal and logistics group reported fourth-quarter sales rose 5.1 percent to 16.9 billion euros ($19.11 billion), above the average analyst forecast for 16.65 billion, while operating profit was in line at 1.1 billion euros.

Deutsche Post said operating profit should rise to between 3.9 billion and 4.3 billion euros in 2019 and confirmed its guidance for the metric to reach at least 5 billion by 2020.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)