Deutsche Post hires bank to explore Streetscooter options-sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, July 11 (Reuters) - German postal services group Deutsche Post has hired a bank to evaluate options for its electric van business Streetscooter as it seeks to expand the unit and benefit from an expected surge in demand, people close to the matter said.

Goldman Sachs has been asked to study the scope of potential options of Deutsche Post, which is shying away from making large investments in the unit or taking on risks tied to large scale vehicle production, the people said.

