FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 11, 2018 / 12:28 PM / a day ago

Deutsche Post hires bank to explore Streetscooter options-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, July 11 (Reuters) - German postal services group Deutsche Post has hired a bank to evaluate options for its electric van business Streetscooter as it seeks to expand the unit and benefit from an expected surge in demand, people close to the matter said.

Goldman Sachs has been asked to study the scope of potential options of Deutsche Post, which is shying away from making large investments in the unit or taking on risks tied to large scale vehicle production, the people said.

Deutsche Post and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.