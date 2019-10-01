Deutsche Post plans new investment as ecommerce booms

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL set a new target for an operating profit of 5.3 billion euros ($5.77 billion) for 2022 and said it would invest heavily in areas like warehouse automation and analytics as it seeks to keep up with fast-growing ecommerce.

Laying out its strategy for the next five years, the German post and logistics group also confirmed its guidance for an operating profit of 5 billion euros in 2020.

For the 2020-2022 period, the company plans to invest between 8.5 and 9.5 billion euros in total as it overhauls its IT systems and retrains staff, applying data analytics to help it better plan delivery routes and predict parcel volumes.