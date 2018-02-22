German union calls on Deutsche Post workers to stage strike

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Trade union Verdi has called for staff working at Deutsche Post in two German federal states to stage strikes on Thursday, seeking to up the pressure in wage talks.

The union called on staff in the German cities of Mainz, Koblenz and Saarbruecken to stage full-day walkouts, starting at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

The union said Deutsche Post employs around 10,500 in the states affected, with around 8,500 on collective labour agreements.

The union is demanding a 6 percent wage increase or more time off for around 130,000 workers at Deutsche Post. The next round of talks is scheduled for 26 and 27 February.