Deutsche Telekom resilient to coronavirus pandemic - CEO

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges confirmed the company’s profit outlook ahead of Friday’s annual general meeting, saying the transatlantic telecoms group was resilient to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course we are also feeling the effects. From bad debts. Forgone roaming revenues and temporary shop closures,” Hoettges said, according to pre-released extracts of his video address to the event which is being held online.

“But we are confident that we will bounce back. Because digitalization is everywhere right now. And this brings us opportunities.”

Deutsche Telekom, whose U.S. unit T-Mobile completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint, expects core profit this year of 25.5 billion euros. It has proposed a dividend of 0.60 euros. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)