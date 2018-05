BONN, Germany, May 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom appealed on Thursday for Germany to auction frequencies for fifth-generation mobile services on reasonable terms to ensure that there is enough money left over to invest in infrastructure.

“We can only spend each euro once - either on spectrum or network build-out. My suggestion would be: on buildout,” CEO Tim Hoettges said in a speech to the company’s annual shareholders meeting. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Arno Schuetze)