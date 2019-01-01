Integrated Telecommunications Services
Deutsche Telekom sues Germany's Federal Network Agency over 5G - Paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has filed a lawsuit against Germany’s Federal Network Agency protesting the preconditions for participating in a next-generation mobile network frequency auction, Germany’s Die Welt newspaper said on Tuesday.

Germany stipulated that potential bidders must invest to expand the country’s mobile network and permit roaming as a condition to take part in the 5G auction. Deutsche Telekom’s suit claims the preconditions are too onerous, the paper said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Andrea Shalal)

