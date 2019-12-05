D.Telekom, EWE give concessions in 2 bln euros German fibre buildout JV

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom and regional utility EWE made antitrust concessions in a joint venture to lay a high-speed fibre optic network in north-west Germany, German antitrust watchdog said, as a review of the 2 billion euros deal continues.

The 50-50 joint venture, which was first announced in 2017 and raised anti-trust concerns, would connect more than a million households in the states of Lower Saxony, North-Rhine Westphalia and Bremen over the next decade.

Under the concessions, the companies will grant third parties access to their network and will not take defence measures against companies that also deploy fibre-optic networks, the German regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

Telekom and EWE will also avoid solely focussing on urban areas which already have cable networks, it said, adding that the decision could still be appealed and that some other parts of the deal were still under review. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christina Fincher)