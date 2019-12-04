Deutsche Telekom says 5G deals on hold amid German political uncertainty

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is not doing any deals with vendors for 5G networks, it said on Wednesday, as it awaits clarity in the continuing political debate in Germany on whether to bar China’s Huawei on national security grounds.

“In light of the unclear political situation we are not entering into any 5G contracts, with any vendor,” Deutsche Telekom said in a statement issued to Reuters. “We are currently informing the vendors of this.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)