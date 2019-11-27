Deutsche Telekom looking into possible merger with Orange - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is looking into the possibility of a tie-up with its French peer Orange, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing managers close to the matter.

The German group is assessing the potential of such a deal in a strategy scenario, the paper added.

Deutsche Telekom and Orange were not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Telekom’s shares extended their gains and were up 1.55% at 1325 GMT. Orange’s shares rose 1.4%.