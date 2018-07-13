FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 2:27 PM / in 2 hours

D.Telekom names Bohle as next head of personnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom on Friday named Birgit Bohle as its next head of personnel, filling a post that will fall vacant when Christian Illek takes over as chief financial officer at the end of the year.

Bohle joins from Germany’s state railways Deutsche Bahn and will start work next January, Deutsche Telekom said a statement issued after a supervisory board meeting.

The management reshuffle follows Thomas Dannenfeldt’s decision earlier this year to leave Europe’s largest telecoms firm after 26 years with the company and five years as CFO. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
