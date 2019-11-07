Deutsche Telekom CEO: 0.60 euros is our new minimum dividend

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said on Thursday that the company’s proposed dividend of 0.60 euros ($0.66) was a new minimum that it would pay whether or not a proposed U.S. merger goes through.

“The 60 eurocents announced today is our new minimum dividend amount,” Hoettges said in remarks prepared for a call with reporters after Deutsche Telekom said it would lower its 2019 payout from last year’s 70 cents.

Hoettges said he still firmly believed that U.S. unit T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion merger with Sprint, now stalled, would go through although he now expected the deal to close in early 2020.

“Creating clarity means that we will pay out the minimum dividend not only if the deal goes through, but also in the unlikely event of a no-deal scenario,” he told reporters. ($1 = 0.9027 euros)