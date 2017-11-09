D.Telekom CEO: T-Mobile US can stand alone but open to consolidation

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said its T-Mobile US unit was ideally positioned for an independent future after the failure of merger talks with Sprint Corp, but left the door open to consolidation.

“It was right to make an attempt. But it is just as right for T-Mobile US to continue now along its own path,” Hoettges told a conference call after Telekom announced stronger third-quarter core earnings and raised its full-year outlook.

Hoettges flew 50,000 km in seven days in a bid to save the deal to unite the third- and fourth-largest U.S. market players, only to call it off last weekend because, he later told staff, it would not have added value.

“T-Mobile US is ideally positioned for an independent future,” Hoettges also said. “That is not to say that the company is not open to considering consolidation and convergence options to further advance itself in the future.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)