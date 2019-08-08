Company News
August 8, 2019 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom: U.S. DoJ backing for T-Mobile-Sprint deal a major milestone

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice’s support for its T-Mobile US unit to merge with Sprint was a major milestone, and that it was committed to growing the combined business.

“Our plans to build a bigger, stronger T-Mobile remain unchanged,” CEO Tim Hoettges said in prepared remarks for a call with journalists.

“This is confirmed by the expected synergies with a net present value of around $43 billion on the cost and capex side.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

