Deutsche Telekom again lifts core profits guidance

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom raised its profit outlook for the second time this year as it reported second-quarter results which showed underlying growth, although this was offset by a drag from the weaker U.S. dollar.

Europe’s largest telecoms operator said it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach 23.4 billion euros ($27.17 billion) in 2018, up from 23.3 billion previously. ($1 = 0.8613 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)