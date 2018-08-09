FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom again lifts core profits guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom raised its profit outlook for the second time this year as it reported second-quarter results which showed underlying growth, although this was offset by a drag from the weaker U.S. dollar.

Europe’s largest telecoms operator said it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach 23.4 billion euros ($27.17 billion) in 2018, up from 23.3 billion previously. ($1 = 0.8613 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)

