Deutsche Telekom confirms guidance after in-line Q1 profits

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported a 4 percent gain in first-quarter core profits on Thursday as its U.S. unit T-Mobile again outperformed, and confirmed its revenue guidance for this year.

Europe’s largest telecoms company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.94 billion euros ($6.65 billion), just shy of the average in its own poll of analysts.

After adjustments, mainly for the impact of takeovers in Austria and the Netherlands and for changes in lease accounting, first-quarter EBITDA was ahead by 8.3 percent. On an organic basis, stripping out currency effects, EBITDA rose 3.9 percent.

Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom confirmed its forecast for full-year EBITDA of 23.9 billion euros and free cash flow of 6.7 billion.

($1 = 0.8938 euros)