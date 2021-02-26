Deutsche Telekom guides for growth after Q4 beat

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results on Friday as its merged U.S. unit T-Mobile continued to drive growth, and issued guidance for profit and cash flow to grow this year.

The transatlantic telecoms group headquartered in Germany expects its measure of core profit to reach 37 billion euros ($45 billion) this year and for free cash flow to hit 8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Thomas Escritt)