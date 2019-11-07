Deutsche Telekom raises earnings guidance, plans 0.60 euro dividend

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom on Thursday raised its guidance for core earnings this year as it posted solid third-quarter results, saying it planned to pay an annual dividend of 0.60 euros ($0.6635) regardless of whether a proposed U.S. merger goes through.

Europe’s largest telecoms operator now expects core earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) of 24.1 billion euros ($26.6 billion). That is up from a forecast of 23.9 billion euros previously. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)