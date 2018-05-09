FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 5:01 AM / in 2 hours

Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecoms firm, nudged up its forecast for core earnings this year on a strong showing by its T-Mobile US unit, which has agreed to take over Sprint Corp.

Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 23.3 billion euros ($27.6 billion), just up from its prior expectation of 23.2 billion. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.