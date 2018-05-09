Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecoms firm, nudged up its forecast for core earnings this year on a strong showing by its T-Mobile US unit, which has agreed to take over Sprint Corp.

Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 23.3 billion euros ($27.6 billion), just up from its prior expectation of 23.2 billion. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)