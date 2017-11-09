Deutsche Telekom raises guidance after collapse of U.S. deal

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported a gain of 3.3 percent in third-quarter core profits and raised its outlook for 2017 as it tries to move from the collapse of a merger between its T-Mobile US unit and Sprint Corp.

Europe’s largest telecom company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 5.72 billion euros ($6.64 billion), above a mean forecast of 5.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues grew by 0.8 percent to 18.25 billion euros, compared to an expected 18.4 billion.

Deutsche Telekom raised its forecast for 2017 adjusted EBITA to 22.4 to 22.5 billion euros from 22.3 billion euros, and confirmed its forecast for free cash flow at 5.5 billion euros.