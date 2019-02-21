Deutsche Telekom sees 3 pct growth in core 2019 earnings

BONN, Germany, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom forecast that revenues and core earnings would continue to grow in 2019 as Chief Executive Tim Hoettges looks to close a key U.S. merger and invests to acquire spectrum and roll out 5G services.

Europe’s leading mobile operator said on Thursday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA) to grow by 3 percent this year to 23.9 billion euros ($27.11 billion).

($1 = 0.8817 euros)