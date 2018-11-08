Deutsche Telekom ups guidance again as U.S. unit performs

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom on Thursday raised its outlook for the third time this year on the back of a strong performance at its U.S. unit T-Mobile, which is seeking the green light from regulators to take over Sprint Corp.

Europe’s largest telecoms firm said it expected adjusted core profits to reach 23.6 billion euros ($27 billion) in 2018 as a whole, up from 23.4 billion previously, and it nudged up its forecast of free cash flow to 6.3 billion euros.

“Things are looking up in all areas of the group,” said CEO Tim Hoettges. “That enables us to set the bar a fraction higher - it sends a very optimistic signal.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)