Deutsche Telekom guides for growth after forecast-beating results

(Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom provided upbeat guidance for 2021 after posting forecast-beating quarterly results on Friday, with its merged U.S. unit T-Mobile driving growth,

FILE PHOTO: Timotheus Hoettges, Chief Executive of German telecoms group Deutsche Telekom, addresses the company's annual news conference in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The German-based transatlantic telecoms group expects its measure of core profit to reach 37 billion euros ($45 billion) this year, implying growth of 5.7%, and free cash flow to rise 27% to 8 billion euros.

For 2020 as a whole, Deutsche Telekom earned revenue of more than 100 billion euros for the first time as T-Mobile’s $26 billion takeover of Sprint, which closed on April 1, shifted the group’s centre of gravity to the United States.

“We made history in 2020. We added a substantial and important chapter to Deutsche Telekom’s story,” said Chief Executive Tim Hoettges.

T-Mobile’s strong performance overshadowed a more anaemic showing at the group’s operations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, where reported profits were squeezed by a drop in roaming fees because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Analysts, however, welcomed clarification on long-term investment in the company’s German high-speed fibre-optic network, which will accelerate from 2022 and should reach every household by 2030.

They also said guidance for Deutsche Telekom’s residual business outside the United States, which represents a fraction of the group’s value, was in line with expectations.

Of Deutsche Telekom’s $87 billion market capitalisation, its 43% stake in T-Mobile is worth $65 billion, leaving a residual value for its European operations of only $22 billion.

ORGANIC GROWTH

After stripping out the effects of the U.S. merger and other one-off effects, organic revenue rose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) grew 9%.

On a reported basis, fourth-quarter revenue rose 29.3% to 27.6 billion euros, ahead of the 27.2 billion euros expected in a company poll of analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA AL - management’s preferred measure of underlying profitability - gained 48.5% on a reported basis to 9 billion euros, also just above the consensus forecast.

Management confirmed it would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.60 euros for 2020.

Deutsche Telekom shares were down 0.7% in morning trade, outperforming a 1.4% decline for Germany’s blue-chip DAX index.

($1 = 0.8228 euros)