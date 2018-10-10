FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Telekom to launch commercial 5G operations in 2020

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will launch commercial 5G operations in Germany in 2020, as long as enough commercial devices are available, Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday as he pledged to keep up the pace of network investments.

Hoettges also renewed a pledge to invest 5.5 billion euros ($6.32 billion) a year in building its broadband network in Germany.

Deutsche Telekom, the partly state-owned market leader, has traditionally outspent its competitors on infrastructure. ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

