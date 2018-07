FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s troubled IT services arm T-Systems made a pay offer on Thursday that included extending a pledge to refrain from compulsory redundancies by two years.

The offer, running to the end of 2019, is based on the assumption that T-Systems hits its business targets this year, and foresees a pay rise of 1.6 percent on April 1, 2019, T-Systems said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)