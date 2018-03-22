FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-Deutsche Telekom offers 3.7 pct, 28-month pay deal to staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In last paragraph, corrects period covered by union demand to 12 months)

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it had offered 55,000 workers in Germany a pay deal worth 3.7 percent, spread over 28 months, after a series of walkouts organised by the Verdi services union.

Under the offer, salaried staff would receive a 2 percent raise on July 1 and a further pay increase of 1.7 percent on March 1, 2019.

“With this offer of a significant raise we are underlining our willingness to reach an agreement at the negotiating table,” Simone Thiaener, head of personnel for Telekom Deutschland, said in a statement.

Verdi said earlier that it was stepping up its pressure on management to put an offer on the table at a third round of pay talks in Berlin by extending a campaign of full-shift walkouts to the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The labour union is seeking a 5.5 percent pay rise over 12 months. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
