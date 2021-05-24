Vonovia nears $23 billion takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Europe’s largest residential property group, Vonovia SE, is close to making a takeover offer for its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen, two people familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

The German companies, which were not immediately available for comment on Monday, are under pressure to make flats more energy-efficient and more suitable for the elderly, and a combined group could better shoulder future investments.

Vonovia, with property in German, Austrian and Swedish cities, plans to make an all-cash offer for Deutsche Wohnen, one of the sources said, adding that the chief executives of both groups had discussed a deal.

Another source said Vonovia, with a market value of 30 billion euros, was considering a bid of 53 euros per share, valuing Deutsche Wohnen at 19 billion euros ($23.2 billion).

That would be a 17.5% premium over Friday’s closing price of 45.12 euros for Deutsche Wohnen’s shares, which gave it a market value of 16.2 billion euros. The target has net financial debt of 11 billion euros as per end-March, according to its quarterly report.

German stock markets were closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

Despite its substantial lead over other German residential property groups, Vonovia has only a 0.9% share in the fragmented German residential real estate market, according to credit rating agency Scope, which has said that any takeover deals would face few antitrust concerns.

An earlier approach failed in 2016, when Vonovia did not win the required acceptance from Deutsche Wohnen shareholders for a hostile 9.9 billion-euro takeover offer.

But Vonovia’s CEO, Rolf Buch, is intent on striking an agreed deal this time, the two people familiar with the talks said.

Both companies are facing regulatory pressure to insulate flats for more energy-efficiency and a combined entity could better shoulder costly upgrades, the sources added.

The regional government of the state of Berlin, where most of Deutsche Wohnen’s property is located, is amenable to a deal, one of them said.

Bloomberg earlier reported the planned takeover.

$1 = 0.8194 euro