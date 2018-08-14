Deutsche Wohnen buys 30 nursing facilities for 680 mln euros

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen has signed agreements to acquire 30 nursing properties with around 4,700 care places, the German company said on Tuesday.

Nearly 90 percent of the properties are located in metropolitan areas, with 13 of them in the northern German city of Hamburg, Deutsche Wohnen added.

According to the statement, the obligations from purchase agreements total around 680 million euros ($775 million).

Deutsche Wohnen also reported results for the first half of the year and said its fund from operations (FFO I) rose 13 percent to 248.5 million euros compared with the year-earlier period.

Consolidated group profit slipped by 2.9 percent to 652.7 million euros.

For the 2018 financial year, the MDAX-listed company confirmed its forecast for FFO I of around 470 million euros.