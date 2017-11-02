MOVES-Deutsche Bank’s head of high-grade loan capital markets departs

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters LPC) - Robert Danziger, the head of investment-grade loan capital markets for the Americas at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to sources.

Jon Krissel, head of investment-grade acquisition finance, has assumed responsibility for some of Danziger’s role including managing the investment-grade loan syndications business, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. Danziger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)