MOVES-Deutsche Bank’s head of high-grade loan capital markets departs
November 2, 2017 / 4:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank’s head of high-grade loan capital markets departs

Kristen Haunss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters LPC) - Robert Danziger, the head of investment-grade loan capital markets for the Americas at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to sources.

Jon Krissel, head of investment-grade acquisition finance, has assumed responsibility for some of Danziger’s role including managing the investment-grade loan syndications business, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. Danziger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)

