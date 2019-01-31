Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own - sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own, making a merger with rival Commerzbank more likely, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Bank executives, analysts, government officials and some investors thought until some months ago that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank had more time to turn their banks around independently, but that opinion has recently changed, said one of the sources.

