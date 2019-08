FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is reviewing cuts at its retail operations in Germany to eliminate overlaps with its Postbank unit, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

Around 200 retail branches could be impacted by the move, the magazine said.

Deutsche is seeking to achieve annual savings of 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) by the year 2022. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Tassilo Hummel)