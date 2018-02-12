Deutsche Bank, trader settle U.S. SEC charges over bond prices

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG will pay nearly $4.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that its traders and salespeople misled customers about prices of commercial mortgage-backed securities, the regulator said on Monday.

The SEC said Deutsche Bank will distribute more than $3.7 million to customers and pay a $750,000 fine, while Benjamin Solomon, the bank’s former global head of securitized products, will pay a $165,000 fine and accepted a 12-month suspension from the securities industry.

Deutsche Bank and Solomon did not admit or deny wrongdoing, and provided substantial cooperation during the SEC’s probe.