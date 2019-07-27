Deutsche Boerse no longer expects to buy Refinitiv forex assets

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Saturday it no longer expected to buy some foreign exchange assets from data provider Refinitiv after a rival bid for the whole of Refinitiv from the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The LSE said on Friday it was in talks to buy financial data analytics provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd for $27 billion, including debt.

“Deutsche Boerse AG Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning the purchase of certain FX business units,” Deutsche Boerse said about its own talks with Refinitiv.

The LSE’s approach to Refinitiv comes less than a year after buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc acquired a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp, valuing the company at the time at $20 billion including debt.

Thomson Reuters owns Reuters News. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)