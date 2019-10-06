Deutsche Post's Streetscooter to make double digit mln euro loss -FAZ

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post is in talks with potential buyers of its Streetscooter electric delivery van unit, which will make a double digit million euros loss this year, Deutsche Post’s Chief Executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“We are in talks with potential partners and buyers,” Frank Appel told the paper, explaining that in the long run Deutsche Post does not want to own the electric delivery van unit.

Streetscooter will make a “significant double digit million euros” loss this year, Appel told the paper. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)