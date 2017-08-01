FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devon Energy posts 2nd-qtr profit vs yr-ago loss
August 1, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 14 days ago

Devon Energy posts 2nd-qtr profit vs yr-ago loss

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss when the company recorded a $1.50 billion asset impairment charge.

The net income attributable to Devon was $425 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.57 billion, or $3.04 per share, a year earlier.

Production fell nearly 17 percent to 536,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

